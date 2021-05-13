Pickle Finance Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $21.81 or 0.00043045 BTC on major exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $30.20 million and $12.28 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00087365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.51 or 0.01135677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00069815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00115456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00062023 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

PICKLE is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,393,001 coins and its circulating supply is 1,384,349 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

