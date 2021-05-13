Pi Financial Boosts Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$39.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.69.

Shares of ITP traded down C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.71. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$10.10 and a 1-year high of C$32.88.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

