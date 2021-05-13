PHSC (LON:PHSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.90

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.90 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 484218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.64 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PHSC Company Profile (LON:PHSC)

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.