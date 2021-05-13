Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Downgraded by Desjardins to Buy

Desjardins cut shares of Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Photon Control stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,686. Photon Control has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.
About Photon Control
