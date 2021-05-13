Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Downgraded by Desjardins to Buy

Desjardins cut shares of Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Photon Control stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,686. Photon Control has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

Get Photon Control alerts:

About Photon Control

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Photon Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photon Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.