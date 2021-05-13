Phoneum (PHT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,661.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. Phoneum has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $33,661.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoneum has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00084695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $550.36 or 0.01108866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00068428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00111259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061001 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,542,496 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

