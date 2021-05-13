PHI Token Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Million (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. PHI Token has a market cap of $1.34 million and $478.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00087726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.16 or 0.01214046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00068681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00115740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.49 or 0.10263142 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI Token (PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

