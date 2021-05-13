Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $43.00 at SVB Leerink

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFE. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.