Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.74.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $40.13. 485,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,432,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $223.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

