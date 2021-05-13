Perrigo Company plc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perrigo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of PRGO opened at $45.76 on Thursday. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -762.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Perrigo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.