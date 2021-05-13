Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Stock Price Down 4%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY)’s share price fell 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 5,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Permanent TSB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

