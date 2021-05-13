Pendle Trading Down 26.5% Over Last Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $25.86 million and $8,831.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00081990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.87 or 0.00579092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00231781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $545.67 or 0.01117113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $573.26 or 0.01173588 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.