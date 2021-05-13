Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$40.00 at ATB Capital

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.84.

PPL stock opened at C$38.32 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$26.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.21.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

