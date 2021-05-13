Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 71.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

