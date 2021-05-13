Peggy Scherle Sells 10,000 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $408,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peggy Scherle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70.

Shares of PRLD opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 574,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,907,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

