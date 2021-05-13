Peerplays Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $131.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $884,584.78 and approximately $131.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00079967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.98 or 0.00593299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.24 or 0.00234640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004078 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $531.05 or 0.01053808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.32 or 0.01179362 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

