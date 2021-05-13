Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $220.00 at KeyCorp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PCTY. Citigroup raised their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.94.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $156.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day moving average of $192.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 138.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

