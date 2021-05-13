Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$48.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$39.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$32.01 and a 52-week high of C$45.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.42.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

