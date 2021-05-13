Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 11,394 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,174,716 shares of company stock worth $76,058,651. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.