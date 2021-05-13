Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,805 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

