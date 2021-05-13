Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $293,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.70.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $548.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $377.27 and a one year high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

