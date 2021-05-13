Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

MPLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NYSE MPLN opened at $6.15 on Thursday. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $12.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

