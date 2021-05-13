Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $89,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,864,000 after buying an additional 733,869 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 6,347.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 428,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 421,626 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $5,035,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VEREIT by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 112,666 shares during the period.

Get VEREIT alerts:

NYSE:VER opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VER. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut VEREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.