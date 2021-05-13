Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,503,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after acquiring an additional 53,065 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $117.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average is $98.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.07.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

