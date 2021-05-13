Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,383,941. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $232.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.23. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $198.06 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

