Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$9.23 Average PT from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on POU. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Paramount Resources stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 279,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.47. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.43 and a 12 month high of C$13.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,000.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

