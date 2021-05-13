Pantos Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Pantos has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and $262,531.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00081247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.16 or 0.00576881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00228636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.01 or 0.01130390 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $555.78 or 0.01148515 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,550,650 coins. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

