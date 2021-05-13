Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VBK stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.39. 15,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,802. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $168.69 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.72 and its 200 day moving average is $270.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

