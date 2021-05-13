Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 251.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $16.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $573.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,350,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $685.17 and a 200 day moving average of $669.76. The stock has a market cap of $552.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,187.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.66 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.