Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,378,000 after buying an additional 41,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,522,000 after purchasing an additional 51,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,770,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $102.07. 461,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average of $100.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

