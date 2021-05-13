Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,852 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

ARKF traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

