Oxen (OXEN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $493,276.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. Oxen has a market cap of $77.68 million and approximately $493,276.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002851 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,309.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.02 or 0.07891180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.69 or 0.02617177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.68 or 0.00651327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00182203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.12 or 0.00799295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.71 or 0.00643430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.51 or 0.00607262 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,158,376 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

