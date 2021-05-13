Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.35

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.35 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 15648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $3,184,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,041,361 shares of company stock worth $206,072,282.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

