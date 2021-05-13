Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.27. 4,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,282. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,041,361 shares of company stock worth $206,072,282 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.