Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,512 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 601.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 48,952 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,893 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.44.

