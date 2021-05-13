Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) by 370.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYDB stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.17. 13,821 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

