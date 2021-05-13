Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.32. 229,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,215,250. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

