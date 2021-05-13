Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 95,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,742,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

