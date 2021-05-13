Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 339 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $215.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,859,850. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.