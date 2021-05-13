Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,630 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,645,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $260.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,849. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

