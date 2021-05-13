Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%.

OR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OR stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.67. 23,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,617. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.