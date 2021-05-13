Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $149.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $149.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $129.15 on Monday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.42.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $774,383.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,741 shares of company stock worth $4,995,915. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $54,680,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 74.3% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

