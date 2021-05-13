Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,311 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $305,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,680,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $655,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock worth $4,995,915. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

NYSE:OSK traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,307. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $136.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

