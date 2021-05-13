Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.83.

ORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

ORA stock opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average is $87.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

