Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $438 million-$454 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.24 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. 664,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,105. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -286.33 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

ORGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at $222,933,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101 in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

