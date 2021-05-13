Orbs Hits Market Capitalization of $266.57 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $266.57 million and $3.69 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00085289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00019208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.13 or 0.01027632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00068221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00110727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

