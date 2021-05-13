Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) CEO John Charles Rademacher Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $21.34.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Option Care Health by 61.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 358,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 609,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 126,603 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth about $26,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPCH. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

