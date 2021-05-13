Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 million, a PE ratio of -125.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. Insiders own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

