Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Issues Earnings Results

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. The firm’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

