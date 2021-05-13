Onex (ONEXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter.

Onex stock opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.62. Onex has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $69.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77.

ONEXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Onex from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

