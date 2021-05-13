OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Price Down 8.6% Following Insider Selling

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s stock price was down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $47.58. Approximately 1,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 89,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.05.

Specifically, Director John Troiano sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $305,117.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,442,291 over the last three months.

ONEW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

